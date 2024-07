Whisper it softly, Labour could well end up out of government at the next Senedd elections.That at least is the verdict of one Welsh academic, who says that there is a real possibility that a midterm slump in support for Labour at the UK level could augur the unthinkable, namely an election in Wales in which Labour does not emerge as the largest party.In the Guardian , Richard Wyn Jones argues that Vaughan Gething's resignation in the midst of a donations scandal in which no rules were broken, and a mishandled ministerial sacking, combined with a poor General Election performance in Wales where opposition parties demonstrated some positive electoral momentum, could help form a perfect storm that, combined with a mid term UK government slump, will throw Labour out of power in Cardiff Bay in 2026.He argues that any new Welsh Labour leader will need to repair shattered relations among Labour members in the Senedd:Such an outcome would herald devolution coming of age, at last. However, there is still a lot of water to pass under the bridge before we get there.