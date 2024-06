The Guardian reports that the Tory general election campaign has hit more trouble with accusations that the government has been using levelling up funds to win votes.The paper says that more than half of the 30 towns each promised £20m of regeneration funding on Saturday are in constituencies won by Tory MPs at the last election:This has obviously upset a number of people who are committed to using these funds to make a difference in tackling poverty:Yet another Tory failure.