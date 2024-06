@TorstenBell congrats on your selection as Labour’s #SwanseaWest candidate 🎉





I know you’re not from Swansea so I’d be willing to show you around our amazing city. Reply or DM and we’ll set up. I’ll even buy you a Joe's🍦





Am looking forward to a fair fight. Good luck.

To be fair there is nothing about Torsten Bell that implies that he is anybody's stooge, but that is not going to pacify a number of Labour members who have had him imposed on them above the claims of the favoured son, the local council leader.The BBC reports that Labour has been accused of "riding roughshod" over its local members after it confirmed on Friday that Torsten Bell, chief executive of the Resolution Foundation think tank, will be its candidate for Swansea West:Kudos to Welsh Liberal Democrats candidate, Mike O'Carroll however, who tweeted