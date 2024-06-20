Thursday, June 20, 2024
Killers
The Mirror reports that Rishi Sunak has vowed to keep killing badgers to prevent cattle from catching disease from them. The fact that this meaningless slaughter does not work in suppressing bovine TB appears not to concern him.
This is a plan that is not working and which is being implemented in defiance of the science. Let's hope that any incoming Labour government puts an end to this nonsense.
Comments:
<< Home
Is Sunak being ,I understand, of the Hindu religion sticking up for cows, a sacred animal in India? Be that as it may, if culling continues at what risk does it put badgers on the endangered species list?Post a Comment
<< Home