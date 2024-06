The Guardian reports on the conclusions of the independent Institute for Fiscal Studies that progress towards a series of levelling up goals set by the UK government has been “glacial”, and achieving them by the target date of 2030 will require a big increase in resources for struggling areas.The paper says that the think tank has found that on many measures, regional inequality had widened and the UK had gone into reverse:All in all, the promises did not meet the actions or the outcomes, not that Labour have done any better in Wales.