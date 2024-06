A fear of being branded as being in favour of high taxes and losing votes is causing all the political parties to avoid telling us the truth about what needs to be done and how they will address the problems faced by the country.





That cannot be good for democracy.

The BBC reports on the conclusions of an Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) study that the UK's main political parties have “ducked” addressing stark choices over public finances in their manifestos and that it will be a "considerable surprise" if taxes are not increased over the next five years.They say that the IFS have accused Labour and the Conservatives of engaging in a "conspiracy of silence" and ignoring "painful choices":They add that the IFS has condemned a lack of transparency over plans to keep thresholds on income tax frozen for a further three years, which will raise £10bn a year:None of this of course helps voters have any confidence in what they are being told during this election, or even how to cast their ballot.