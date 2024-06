In a profile in the New Statesman written by Ed Davey's brother-in-law, he writes:Well it certainly looks like Keir Starmer is delivering as expected.The Guardian reports that dozens of Labour candidates have been blocked from accessing the party’s canvassing systems, which help them drum up support from voters, because they were deemed not to be campaigning enough in target seats.They add that in some cases, candidates who have been campaigning every day in battleground seats they are twinned with – as instructed to by Labour HQ – in parts of the home counties and Essex, have still lost their access to key software as their seats are considered either very safe or simply not winnable:It takes quite a bit to out-do Blair's New Labour in its control freakery but Starmer has somehow managed it.