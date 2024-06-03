A profile in today's South Wales Evening Post reveals that the parachuted-in Labour candidate for Swansea West, Torsetn Bell, when he was head of policy for then-Labour Leader, Ed Milliban, who thought up the Edstone gimmick.

This wss an eight foot, six inch high slab of stone, into which Labour carved its pledges on tax, the NHS and immigration.Rumours that if elected, Mr Bell will have the stone dragged from the obscure barn where it is gathering moss and have it installed on the Guildhall lawn cannot be confirmed.