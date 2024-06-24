Monday, June 24, 2024
Another Tory caught in gambling scandal
Just when the Tories felt able to go back out into the world again, the betting scandal that has already touched three senior members of their party claims a fourth victim.
The Guardian reports that the gambling watchdog is looking into allegations that this person placed dozens of bets on the timing of the election before it was announced:
The Gambling Commission has informed Nick Mason, the Tories’ chief data officer, that he is part of its inquiry into bets on the timing of the election, the Sunday Times reported. The Conservative party confirmed that Mason had taken a leave of absence.
Mason is the latest confirmed Conservative figure to be facing an investigation in a growing gambling scandal that has engulfed the party during the election campaign.
It has led to at least two party officials taking an unscheduled leave of absence from its headquarters as they are investigated. Michael Gove, the outgoing levelling up secretary, likened it to the Partygate scandal that dogged Boris Johnson’s premiership.
A Conservative party spokesperson said: “As instructed by the Gambling Commission, we are not permitted to discuss any matters related to any investigation with the subject or any other persons.”
A spokesperson for Mason said it would be inappropriate to comment during an investigation but that he denied wrongdoing.
The Guardian uncovered the scandal by revealing last week that bets placed by Craig Williams, who is Rishi Sunak’s closest parliamentary aide, were the subject of an investigation by the Gambling Commission for betting that the election would be in July, three days before it was called.
The watchdog is also examining bets allegedly placed by Tony Lee, the Conservative party’s campaigns director, who is now on leave of absence, and his wife, Laura Saunders, the Tory candidate in Bristol North West.
One of the prime minister’s close protection police officers has also been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over allegations they also placed bets.
Poor Rishi Sunak can't catch a break as his shambolic campaign trundles on from crisis to crisis.
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home