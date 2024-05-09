



On green issues, she has been at odds with Labour. As recently as February she voted to reject a climate change test for new oil and gas licences.





She has also voted in line with Conservative colleagues on attempts to bring air quality targets to be in line with World Health Organization guidelines.





In other votes she has backed more restrictive regulation of trade union activities.



On balance it is difficult to see why Labour even considered accepting her into the party. The decision certainly leaves one wondering what it is that Labour now stands for.