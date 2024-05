On green issues, she has been at odds with Labour. As recently as February she voted to reject a climate change test for new oil and gas licences.





She has also voted in line with Conservative colleagues on attempts to bring air quality targets to be in line with World Health Organization guidelines.





In other votes she has backed more restrictive regulation of trade union activities.



On balance it is difficult to see why Labour even considered accepting her into the party. The decision certainly leaves one wondering what it is that Labour now stands for.

The Guardian also outlines some of the controversies that have surrounded Elphicke . They say that she was one of several Conservative MPs who were temporarily suspended from the Commons and told to apologise after being found to have tried to influence a judge presiding over the trial of her ex-husband, Charlie Elphicke, who was jailed for two years in September 2020.In addition, they say that as recently as a year ago, Elphicke wrote an opinion piece for the Daily Express that was headlined: “Don’t trust Labour on immigration they really want open borders”, and ended with an attack on Keir Starmer, who she described as “Sir Softie”:They also say that she has consistently voted for making it easier to remove someone’s British citizenship and has almost always voted for stronger laws and enforcement of immigration rules: