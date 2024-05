It really is getting to the point where desperate Tories are having to resort to culture wars in a bid to be heard even though all the evidence shows that none of that nonsense is winning them votes.On the front line is the so-called minister for common sense, Esther McVey who, according to the Guardian , has said that she will crack down on diversity initiatives in the civil service, including banning the wearing of rainbow lanyards:Ironically of course, this so-called initiative comes on the back of the announcement by Chancellor of the Excehequer, Jeremy Hunt that 66,000 civil service jobs will be axed by March 2025. Will it be last in, first out or will they be targeting the woke employees first?Quite how any of this will help people get their passport or driving licence quicker is unclear, as is the initiative's impact on the millions waiting for operations with the NHS, the crisis is higher education funding caused by the government's clampdown on overseas student visas, high interest rates, soaring food bills and high energy costs.These are the issues that the public really care about, on which, this Tory Government has nothing to offer them.