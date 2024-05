The Independent reports that Keir Starmer is facing calls to let “trailblazing” MP Diane Abbott back into Labour as anger mounts over the shock defection to the party of Natalie Elphicke.They say that the Labour leader is facing a fierce backlash over his decision to welcome Ms Elphicke, a controversial right-wing Conservative who has continually attacked his party over its policies on immigration:Accepting Elphicke into the Labour Party may have been seen as a coup at the time, but in retrospect it doesn't look such a good move.