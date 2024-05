Anybody who doubts the authenticity of the Yes Prime Minister episode on bringing back national service, which can be viewed on YouTube here , should read the views of the former head of the Royal Navy, Admiral Lord West in this article in the Independent Lord West told the paper that Rishi Sunak’s proposal to enforce national service for teenagers is “hare-brained” and would only serve to deplete Britain’s defence capabilities. He added that the Tories’ general election plan showed Mr Sunak did not understand the level of danger the UK currently faces:It looks like it wasn't just the general election that was called on the spur of the moment, the Tories are making up policy on the hoof as well. Anybody would think they don't expect to win.