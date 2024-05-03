Friday, May 03, 2024
Hapless Boris Johnson
The almost uniform laughter in political circles at Boris Johnson being turned away at his local polling station for not having the correct ID has, of course, far more serious undertones.
The Guardian reports that the former prime minister was initially told by polling station staff he would not be allowed to vote in the police and crime commissioner election in South Oxfordshire without proving his identity.
I have seen elsewhere that he brandished an envelope with his name and address on it as proof of who he is, showing once more that the former Prime Minister never really understood the legislation which he promoted in government, something that became apparant by his behaviour during lockdown.
This legislation was designed to suppress anti-Tory votes, a fact that is particularly evident by the fact that many of the forms of ID used by young people are not deemed valid.
In my local polling station, one young person brandished a student ID card only to be told it could not be accepted, nor can a young person's bus pass, though my older persons' pass is acceptable.
The Guardian tells us that the veterans minister apologised to former military personnel who were prevented from using their veterans ID to vote in the local elections in England.
The Guardian reports that the former prime minister was initially told by polling station staff he would not be allowed to vote in the police and crime commissioner election in South Oxfordshire without proving his identity.
I have seen elsewhere that he brandished an envelope with his name and address on it as proof of who he is, showing once more that the former Prime Minister never really understood the legislation which he promoted in government, something that became apparant by his behaviour during lockdown.
This legislation was designed to suppress anti-Tory votes, a fact that is particularly evident by the fact that many of the forms of ID used by young people are not deemed valid.
In my local polling station, one young person brandished a student ID card only to be told it could not be accepted, nor can a young person's bus pass, though my older persons' pass is acceptable.
The Guardian tells us that the veterans minister apologised to former military personnel who were prevented from using their veterans ID to vote in the local elections in England.
They add that Downing Street has now said it will “look into” changing the controversial rules, which require photo ID in order to vote, to allow veterans’ ID cards on to the list of valid identification.
Note that they aren't doing the same for young people.
Boris Johnson may have been the latest victim of this gerrymandering but our amusement should not blind us to the need to get rid of this pernicious requirement as soon as possible.
Note that they aren't doing the same for young people.
Boris Johnson may have been the latest victim of this gerrymandering but our amusement should not blind us to the need to get rid of this pernicious requirement as soon as possible.
Comments:
<< Home
Don'tyou think that Johnson left his ID at home knowing that he would then be part of a 'newsPost a Comment
story',no matter how trivial. Arthur Owen,Cardiff
story',no matter how trivial. Arthur Owen,Cardiff
<< Home