Monday, May 13, 2024
Braverman outflanks Labour on the left
The Independent reports on the astonishing response of Labour's Wes Streeting to calls by the rightwing former home secretary, Suella Braverman to scrap the cap on child benefit for just two children in each household.
Braverman rightly points out that over 400,000 families are affected by this restriction and all the evidence suggests that it is not having the effect of increasing employment or alleviating poverty. Instead, it’s aggravating child poverty:
She said: “The truth is that Conservatives should do more to support families and children on lower incomes... A crucial reform that Frank advocated was to scrap the two-child benefits limit, restricting child tax credits and universal credit to the first two children in a family. If they have a third or fourth child, a low-income family will lose about £3,200 per year."
In response, Streeting doubled down on the decision by shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves last year, to reverse Labour's policy of of scrapping the child benefit cap on the grounds of affordability.
Braverman rightly points out that over 400,000 families are affected by this restriction and all the evidence suggests that it is not having the effect of increasing employment or alleviating poverty. Instead, it’s aggravating child poverty:
She said: “The truth is that Conservatives should do more to support families and children on lower incomes... A crucial reform that Frank advocated was to scrap the two-child benefits limit, restricting child tax credits and universal credit to the first two children in a family. If they have a third or fourth child, a low-income family will lose about £3,200 per year."
In response, Streeting doubled down on the decision by shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves last year, to reverse Labour's policy of of scrapping the child benefit cap on the grounds of affordability.
Instead he asked us to trust Labour on the basis of their record in government fourteen years ago, despite the fact that they are refusing to commit to reforms that will make a difference.
This should be basic stuff for a Labour party who believe in social justice. The fact that they cannot bring themselves to reconsider this policy makes us question yet again what exactly it is that distinguishes them from the present government.
This should be basic stuff for a Labour party who believe in social justice. The fact that they cannot bring themselves to reconsider this policy makes us question yet again what exactly it is that distinguishes them from the present government.
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home