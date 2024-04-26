







Under the rules the first minister will have to hand over any unspent leadership campaign donations, including £200,000 from Dauson Environmental Group, to his party. The BBC report that Welsh Labour's most senior council leader says it would "probably be better" if his party did not accept leftover donations to Vaughan Gething from a controversial waste company.





However, Andrew Morgan, who is leader of the Welsh Local Government Association and Rhondda Cynon Taf council, has suggested that might not be a good idea "because of the huge public and media storm":



Andrew Morgan, who was a significant supporter of Vaughan Gething's rival Jeremy Miles during the leadership campaign, told the BBC Walescast podcast that if he had been in Mr Gething's position he "probably" would not have taken the money.



"I don't think anything untoward would happen, in terms of having preferential treatment etc, because there's too many safeguards for that."



He said the real issue was "public perception".



"From my point of view... probably I would have just have said no, and looked for funding elsewhere."



He added: "Because of the huge public and media kind of storm around this, my own gut feeling would be, [it would] probably be better if maybe the party didn't accept it - but that's not for me to decide.



"I'm not sure if it goes to Welsh Labour or if it actually will go to the national [UK] party."



Not a good start to Gething's leadership. Maybe, he should just give the money back.