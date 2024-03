Whether it is seeking to stoke up public opinion against asylum seekers, blatant islamophobia, or failing to act to properly to disassociate themselves from donors who make racist and theatening remarks about ethnic minority MPs, the Tory Party has a real problem.



The culture wars that Tory ministers are embarking on are acts of extremism as well. Will they now stop talking to themselves?

The Guardian reports on the latest initiative by the UK Government that will ban ministers and civil servants from talking to or funding organisations that undermineHowever, not everybody is happy with the new definitions, not least the government’s own terror watchdog and Muslim community groups:These are good points by Jonathan Hall. Will the next step be the establishment of a Ministry of Truth? It is little wonder that Muslim organisations, including the Muslim Council of Britain, are preparing to take the government to judicial review over its new definition. Crucially, as well, there appears to be no attempt by Ministers to define Islamophobia.The real question though, is what about the extremism within the ranks of government ministers and Tory MPs themselves?