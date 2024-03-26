Tuesday, March 26, 2024
What city are we in again?
We knew that the Tories were losing any sense of reality, especially when it comes to understanding the British public, but the least we should be able to expect from politicians soliciting our vote is to know what city they are standing in. Unfortunately, that is also a lost art for the governing party.
The Mirror reports that bungling Tories have been forced to delete an election campaign video that showed New York instead of London.
They say that in the weird clip, the party claimed “the metropolis [is] teetering on the brink of chaos”. But rather than depict the capital, it actually used footage of a stampede during rush hour at New York's Penn Station after false reports of gunfire in 2017:
In the Tory video, a narrator says: “London, a city steeped in history. But tonight, its ancient streets bear witness to a different tale, a tale not of kings and queens, but of crime and desperation.” He adds: “Gripped by the tendrils of rising crime, London's citizens stay inside. The streets are quiet, quieter in the night now than they used to be.”
Voters in London will pick who will be Mayor in local elections in May. The Tories have faced criticism for picking Ms Hall, a little known member of the London Assembly, as their candidate. The former Harrow council leader has been outspoken in her praise for Donald Trump, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss's disastrous mini-Budget.
In September 2022, she tweeted: "Oh deep joy, a proper #Conservative government - thank you @KwasiKwarteng - thank you @trussliz #MiniBudget."
Ms Hall previously urged Mr Trump to win the US Presidential race, tweeting, "Come on Donald Trump - make sure you win and wipe the smile off this man’s face," alongside a picture of her Labour rival Mr Khan. She has also slammed Black Lives Matter, backed the Government's Rwanda policy and supported Home Secretary Suella Braverman when she controversially warned of an "invasion" of migrants by small boats.
The new video is also factually incorrect. Far from being a crime capital, London is in fact the 14th safest city in the world as cited here.
