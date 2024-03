We knew that the Tories were losing any sense of reality, especially when it comes to understanding the British public, but the least we should be able to expect from politicians soliciting our vote is to know what city they are standing in. Unfortunately, that is also a lost art for the governing party.The Mirror reports that bungling Tories have been forced to delete an election campaign video that showed New York instead of London.They say that in the weird clip, the party claimed “the metropolis [is] teetering on the brink of chaos”. But rather than depict the capital, it actually used footage of a stampede during rush hour at New York's Penn Station after false reports of gunfire in 2017:The new video is also factually incorrect. Far from being a crime capital, London is in fact the 14th safest city in the world as cited here