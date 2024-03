Any notion that the next general election is going to focus on the state of public services was roundly debunked by the shadow chancellor yesterday, when she refused to rule out having to make cuts in public expenditure.Rachel Reeves may have blamed Tory carnage for this stance, but the bottom line to her statement was that Labour are not about to stick their neck out to improve health and education.The Mirror reports that Reeves said she's "under no illusions" about the scale of the challenge she'll face if she gets into No11. And she refused to rule out real-terms cuts to some Government departments:So the choice we will be faced with when the election comes is actually no choice at all and Labour will be presenting as just a slightly less right-wing Tory Party.