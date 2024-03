The Tories like to think of themselves as the party of the countryside, but who knew that they wanted to turn rural England into a tame theme park without any wildlife?This scenario at least comes to mind when reading the comments of the Conservative MP for South Dorset, Richard Drax, who actually stood up in the House of Commons to dismiss calls by animal rights activists and conservation groups to end the badger cull and instead suggested more animals, such as deer and foxes, should also be culled.The Independent reports that Drax had earlier raised the case of “a beaver being released illegally… in west Dorset”.According to the Badger Trust, more than 210,000 badgers have been killed since the cull began in England in 2013 in an effort to tackle bovine tuberculosis:There is a scientific term for Drax's pseudo science, it is 'bollocks'. You cannot just tame the countryside by lockimg all the wildlife away or killing it off and nor should we try. And as for his clains on the badger cull, those are also nonsense.Every independent study of the cull has shown it to be ineffective and inhumane. Defra's own data suggest that while 15 per cent of badgers may test positive for bovine TB, just 1.6 per cent of them are capable of passing on the disease. This means 98.4% pose no risk whatsoever to cattle and 85% are likely to be completely bTB free. Trying to control bTB in cattle by culling badgers that don't have bTB doesn't make any sense.Surely it is time to stop kowtowing to the farmers and actually adopt a bTB control measure that works, and does not decimate the countryside.