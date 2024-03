This is one of the reasons why the Welsh Senedd has invested in support for staff (and MSs) who lose their job after an election, with a view to helping them find alternative employment. They also set aside money to improve the safety of constituency offices.As far as I know, Westminister has not followed suit in accepting their duty of care to MPs support staff, while controversy still rages about the way many of these employees are treated and sometimes abused, by their employer. If you then factor in outside pressures such as intense 'lobbying' of MPs' offices, external threats and abuse, it must be a pretty awful time to work on the political side in the House of Commons.This is reflected in an article in the Guardian , which says that a survey has found MPs’ staff are suffering from growing levels of serious psychological distress amid heightened tensions over the war in the Middle East.The paper says that the findings suggest nearly half of the 3,700 workers employed by MPs experienced clinical stress similar to emergency service workers last year, while one in five said they feared for their own and colleagues’ safety, prompting calls for a new whistleblower-style hotline for workers to raise concerns.:It is time the House of Commons took its duty to MPs staff seriously.