The Guardian reports that nearly 50 organisations have joined forces to condemn what they call a “crackdown” on the right to protest by the UK government.The paper says that n response to Rishi Sunak’s recent remarks on extremism and “mob rule” linked to protesters, Amnesty International UK and 45 others have sent a letter to the prime minister calling for “leadership, not censorship”. Other signatories include Article 19, Greenpeace UK, Liberty, the Runnymede Trust and Oxfam:This legislation and the demonisation of legitimate protest by government ministers could easily be the precursor to a police state. Any party who values freedom and democracy should pledge to reverse it.