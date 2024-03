The Mirror reports on analysis by The Resolution Foundation that has found that pensioners will be clobbered by Tory tax changes with millions of retirees facing an average £1,000 hit to their incomes.The paper says that economists have warned that older people are the biggest losers from Jeremy Hunt's Budget, with critics hitting out at the "disgraceful £8 billion pensioner tax bombshell" concealed in the small print, They add that analysis has found that the elderly will be left counting the cost of the chancellor's plans to cut National Insurance by 2p from next month in a £10million bid to woo voters and turn around the Tories dire poll ratings:No wonder the Tories are continuing to plummet in the polls.