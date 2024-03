In the light of the Vaughan Gething affair in Wales we also need to limit donations to individual politicians.





Something to question candidates on during the general election, I think.

At least one national politician is concerned enough about the way that political parties rely on substantial donations from businesses and businessmen with a financial stake in government that he wants to do something about it.The Guardian reports that Liberal Democrats leader, Ed Davey has used his spring conference speech to call for a cap on donations to political parties so that “even the wealthiest racists cannot buy power and influence”:It sounds like he has been reading my blog.