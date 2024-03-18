Monday, March 18, 2024
Imposing a cap
At least one national politician is concerned enough about the way that political parties rely on substantial donations from businesses and businessmen with a financial stake in government that he wants to do something about it.
The Guardian reports that Liberal Democrats leader, Ed Davey has used his spring conference speech to call for a cap on donations to political parties so that “even the wealthiest racists cannot buy power and influence”:
In his speech in York on Sunday, Davey said the prime minister – whose government unveiled its new definition of extremism on Thursday – was “right to warn about the dangers of extremism and division” but said the Conservatives needed to take a “long look in the mirror”.
“If this week’s news has shown anything, it’s that we must also cap donations to political parties. So that even the wealthiest racists cannot buy power and influence over the Conservative party,” he said.
It sounds like he has been reading my blog.
In the light of the Vaughan Gething affair in Wales we also need to limit donations to individual politicians.
Something to question candidates on during the general election, I think.
