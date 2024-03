The Guardian reports on findings by the National Audit Office that Rishi Sunak’s flagship plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda will cost taxpayers £1.8m for each of the first 300 people the government deports to Kigali.They say that the overall cost of the scheme stands at more than half a billion pounds, and even if the UK sends nobody to the central African state, Sunak has signed up to pay £370m from the public purse over the five-year deal. That is a commitment to spend more than a third of a billion pounds on a policy that has been ruled illegal by the UK courts:And all of this, of course, does not take into account the wider costs of implementing the Illegal Migration Act:So much for the Tories being reliable stewards of public money. Unless they acceopt their international obligations and break the backlog of processing asylun clains these costs will just escalate.