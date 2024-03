The Mirror reports that damning figures from the Department of Work and Pensions have revealed that 30% of all UK children were living in relative poverty in the year to March 2023.The paper says that a record 4.3 million children are growing up in poverty as cost of living pressures pushed another 100,000 kids into hardship last year:These figures are a damning indictment of this government. I await the opposition's proposals to deal with the crisis.