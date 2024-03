The Independent reports that millions of Britons are barred from entering the EU by post-Brexit passport rules that are set to cause chaos over the Easter holidays.The paper says that an estimated 2.4 million travellers have documents that can’t be used for trips to the EU because of the change in expiry requirements:Well, that wasnt on the side of the bus. This is what happens when you pull up the drawbridge and try and go it alone irrespective of the consequences.