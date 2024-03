Like the Bourbons, it seems that this Tory government has learnt nothing and forgotten everything when it comes to awarding lucrative public sector contracts.The Mirror reveals that a pair of wealthy former Tory donors are set to profit from a £6.4million Home Office contract to practice forcing asylum seekers onto planes to Rwanda:You'd think that they would have learnt by now after the row over expensive PPE contracts being given to donors and friends of ministers, but bad habits are hard to break.