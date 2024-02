It was inevitable really, that after two more devastating by-election losses, nervous Tory MPs would want to cling to hope, any hope that they might survive the coming deluge, by yet again defenestrating their leader.The Guardian reports that Tory MPs critical of Rishi Sunak’s leadership are hoping he will stand down voluntarily to avoid the spectacle of a damaging coup and are looking to May’s local elections as a potential crunch point.Quite what they think electing another Tory leader will achieve is unclear. After all, anybody assuming the mantle would only have a few months to make their mark and no time at all to bring together the half-a-dozen factions the Tory party has split into, even if that is possible.I have a better idea, let's have a general election in May instead and put this Tory government out of their misery once and for all.