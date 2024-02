I have written about this many times before a few years ago, at a time when Labour's problem with anti-semitism was being echoed by the Tories suffering from Islamophobia, and now we are back full circle.The Independent reports that the UK’s largest Muslim group has written to the Conservative Party demanding an investigation into claims of “structural Islamophobia” within its ranks.The paper tells us that the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) have said it addressed a letter to Conservative chair, Richard Holden, on Sunday after what it alleged was “a week of inflammatory statements and Islamophobia from senior figures in the party”:The difference this time, with the Tories anyway, is that many of us are beginning to get the impression that the latest round of Islamophobia is deliberate, an attempt to attract votes from a certain demographic. If that is the case then it is a disgrace.