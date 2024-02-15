Thursday, February 15, 2024
Tories in downward spiral
It is not a good day for Rishi Sunak. Not only are two by-elections being held today in safe Tory seats, which he is expected to lose, but a new poll is predicting that the Tories will be reduced to just eighty seats at the next election.
The Independent reports that a survey of 18,000 voters found that Sunak is on course to lose more than three quarters of the Tories’ seats, with seventeen ministers are set to be shown the door, including Jeremy Hunt, Grant Shapps, Penny Mordaunt, Gillian Keegan and Mel Stride.
And he can't even fall back on his main promises. Inflation remains stubbornly high, especially in terms of essential food items and energy costs, which affect most people and, according o the Guardian, the UK economy fell into recession at the end of last year as hard-pressed households cut back on spending in response to soaring interest rates and rising living costs.
It's little wonder that most people view the Tories as in freefall, and can't wait to push them on their way.
