They added that the many ramifications of the decision to cancel the northern leg of HS2 remain unknown, including the impact on other promised rail schemes and how land compulsorily bought to build north of Birmingham would be disposed of., they say.The second news item reports that the UK minister responsible for the building of new pylons has been quietly reshuffled after it emerged he had campaigned against the structures in his own constituency:And then there is the very damaging doctors' strikes in England , which is adding to pressure on the NHS. If, like me, you are wondering why the government has not got around a table with unions and settled this dispute then the Guardian has the answer.The paper says that Rishi Sunak has been accused of personally holding up a deal to end doctors’ strikes in England despite warnings from the health department and NHS England that waiting lists will continue to soar unless the industrial dispute is resolved:Some might call this an act of deliberate sabotage of the Prime Ministers own pledge to reduce waiting lists for treatment. Others may be a little less charitable.It used to be three strikes and you are out. A general election cannot come too soon.