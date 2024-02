At last some frank admissions by a Brexit-supporting Tory Minister about the downside of the UK leaving the EU.The Independent reports that conservative minister Andrea Leadsom has dismissed the concerns of business chiefs over the costly new checks imposed on imports from the EU as the “price you pay” for Brexit.The paper says that this leading Brexiteer defended the “friction” in the new system for physical checks at the border – describing it as “the costs of doing business”:She also claimed that it was very clear that we would be leaving the single market, which is not what we were told during the referendum campaign. Still, at least people now know who to blame for the rising cost of living.