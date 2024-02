As if sub-postmasters had not suffered enough, the Guardian reports on claims by Henry Staunton, a former Post Office chair, who said that he was told by a senior civil servant to stall compensation pay outs to post office operators so the government could “limp into” the general election.The paper says that Staunton, who was sacked by the business secretary, Kemi Badenoch, last month amid anger over the Horizon scandal, said the request came soon after he took up the role in December 2022. They add that he also alleged that Nick Read, the Post Office chief executive, tried in January to dissuade the government from proceeding with blanket exonerations for operators:Surely, it's time to bring this saga to a conclusion as quickly as possible and clear those whose lives have been blighted by this scandal together with generous compensation.