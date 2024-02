The Independent reports that Brexit is leaving a hole of almost £100bn in annual UK exports, making Britain’s economy worse off than if it had remained in the European Union.Quoting an analysis by the Centre for European Reform (CER), the paper says that businesses that make an array of products including sporting goods, children’s toys, jewellery and medical equipment have struggled the most with border costs imposed by the UK’s decision to leave the EU, leading to 30 per cent less trade between 2020 and 2023 than if Britain had stayed in the trading bloc:The paper provides a detailed analysis of the impact of Brexit on the UK economy, including that it has already cost the UK economy £140bn in lost growth than it would have had if the UK opted to remain in the customs union and single market and that, looking at the growth through the prism of gross value added (GVA) – the overall value of goods and services – it would leave the UK £311bn worse off by 2035.Click the link to read the rest.