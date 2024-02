At last, Ministers are to ban bonuses for water company bosses in England and Wales who fail to prevent illegal sewage spills that pollute rivers, lakes and seas.The Guardian reports that this new policy, which many campaigners – including Labour and the Liberal Democrats – have been lobbying the government to implement, is to be introduced by the government following public outrage over the impact and scale of recent illegal raw sewage discharges:Let's hope that hitting them where it hurts will be enough to encourage the water companies to finally tackle the pollution they are causing all over the UK.