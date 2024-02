Today's news that annual profits at British Gas have soared more than tenfold after it tried to recoup costs from the energy crisis, while its parent company announced another £144m payout to shareholders, should come as no surprise to anybody. The big energy companies have been raking in the cash at the expense of poorer customers for a long time now.The question though, is why are the government allowing them to get away with this behaviour when people are struggling to make ends meet and vulnerable pensioners and others are unable to adequately heat their own home?The Guardian reports that Centrica released figures on Thursday showing that British Gas, which supplies energy to UK households and businesses, showed its profits jumped to £751m in 2023, up from £72m a year earlier:The most astonishing part of this article however is where Centrica’s boss calls for a “social tariff” that would allow poorer Britons to pay less for gas and electricity compared with those who are better-off. I have also seen reports elsewhere that he wants to abolish the standing charge.Well, why doesnt Centrica do both? They can afford it and there are no legal obstacles preventing them introducing a better social tariff and not imposing a standing charge. It's time the company put its money where its mouth is.