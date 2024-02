Not a good look for a party supposedly committed to social justice.

One of the consequences of Labour's u-turn on spending £28bn a year to tackle climate change is that its plans to insulate millions of homes have been drastically scaled back.As the Independent reports , plans to cut energy bills by giving 19 million people warmer homes in a decade could now take up to 14 years to achieve, with Labour now promising only to kit out 5 million properties by 2030.Helping poorer people cut their energy bills by insulating their homes is, of course, a major contributor to any policy to tackle fuel poverty. Instead, millions will continue to struggle to pay for their gas and electricity.