The Guardian reports that tThe government is facing a legal challenge over plans to permit housebuilders in England to allow sewage pollution “through the back door”.The paper says that the campaign group Wild Justice, along with the law firm Leigh Day, have submitted plans for a judicial review over what they term an “unlawful attempt to use guidance to introduce a change that was defeated in the House of Lords last year”.It's alnost as if this Tory government was intent on enabling pollution.