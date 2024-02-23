







Gething was Health Minister at the time the contract was awarded to BCB International Ltd, which is based in his Cardiff South and Penarth constituency and which he has visited in his Ministerial capacity.



BCB's core business involves the supply of outdoor survival gear, and its donation is far smaller at £1,000, but it has added to concerns about the source of Mr Gething’s campaign funds.



All of these donations have been correctly declared in the Senedd and to the Electoral Commission, and there is no question of impropriety with regards to the awarding of contracts. As a spokesperson says, Gething did not make decisions on individual contracts awarded to BCB International or any other company during the pandemic.



There is though more. Nation Cymru says that four people associated with a company that donated a total of £21,200 to Mr Gething’s earlier leadership campaign in 2018, when he stood unsuccessfully against current First Minister Mark Drakeford, have been arrested as part of a £140m property fraud inquiry:



The Times reported: “Fraud investigators conducted raids yesterday morning [February 21] into the collapse of a property investment group that owns historic buildings across the country. Four people were arrested and are being questioned by Serious Fraud Office (SFO) officials investigating the Signature Group investment business. More than 1,000 investors ploughed at least £140m into the Liverpool-based group.



“It had 21 developments including the Shankly and Dixie Dean hotels in Liverpool, the George Best hotel and Crumlin Road courthouse in Belfast, and the Exchange Hotel in Cardiff’s former Coal Exchange building.



“The group operated for more than seven years, buying up predominantly historic buildings for redevelopment into luxury hotels, flats and offices. Investors lent money to Signature or bought a hotel room, apartment or office space in one of the group’s properties, with promised returns of between 8% and 15%. Lawrence Kenwright, 58, the founder, and his wife Katie, 46, were declared bankrupt last month.



“Nick Ephgrave, director of the SFO, said: ‘We have people up and down the country left out of pocket, and buildings left derelict at the centre of our cities. This is now an active criminal investigation.’ “



When the company took over the Coal Exchange, Mr Kenwright tweeted: “Vaughan Gething is why we came to Cardiff to bring the Exchange Hotel back to life – a building which had been laying derelict for years. It was @vaughangething who cleared the path for us, even though it was not part of his remit – he did it due to it being the right thing to do.”



On September 8 2018 Signature Living donated £10k in cash to Mr Gething’s campaign, together with a non-cash donation worth £1,200. On September 28 2018 Signature Living made a further cash donation of £10k to the campaign.



Again, Vaughan Gething's spokesperson makes the point that he accepted the donation in good faith, declared it in line with the rules, and was deeply disappointed by the project’s eventual failure. He has no involvement or interest in the running of the business concerned.



In this case it is now up to Welsh Labour members and ultimately the public to decide, did Vaughan Gething, a candidate for First Minister, show poor judgement in taking this money, or was he just unlucky?