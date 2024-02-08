







However, as the paper points out, this policy reversal comes just days after Starmer said £28bn of annual investment in green initiatives was “desperately needed” and that his support for the spending plan was “unwavering”:



But Sir Keir faced an immediate backlash, with former shadow minister Barry Gardiner calling the decision “economically illiterate, environmentally irresponsible and politically jejune”.



Former adviser to Tony Blair John McTernan said it is “probably the most stupid decision the Labour Party's made”.



And Jeremy Hunt said Labour’s only economic plan is to copy the Conservatives”. The chancellor said: “If their policies flipflop like this in opposition, what sort of chaos would the British people have to endure if they got into power?”



You have to admit that they have a point, as does Barry Gardiner in his subsequent comments, when he says Labour now risks “being so bland that you stand for nothing”. “The government will then write your policies for you, and will say, “you see Labour’s not telling you what they what they’re going to do. It’s going to be this it’s going to be that”.



“They can paint their own picture, so I think politically, it’s strategically incompetent.”



He is running away from a clear and distinct policy that would make a real difference on a day when it has been confirmned that we are hurtling towards a climate disaster, and he has done so in the face of Tory attacks and after a period of dilly-dallying that undermines any work his spin doctors have been doing to portray him as a strong and decisive leader.

In perhaps the most-trailed u-turn in modern politics, Keir Starmer is finally set to abandon Labour’s policy to spend £28bn a year on environmental projects.