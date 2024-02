The Guardian reports on the childish behaviour of MPs in the House of Commons last night over motions calling for a ceasefre in Gaza.The paper says that Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has apologised to MPs after the House of Commons descended into chaos when Conservative and SNP MPs walked out of the chamber in protest over his handling of the debate:Frankly, the behaviour of MPs is a disgrace. Whatever the merits or demerits of the motions in front of them it was incumbent on MPs to debate this with dignity, as adults. Instead they disregarded the tens of thousands of deaths in Gaza so they could play political games. Tnese people deserved better, as does the British public.