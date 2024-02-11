Sunday, February 11, 2024
Cameron 'green crap' cut has cost families as much as £1,000 in single year
The Mirror's quotes research from the Green Britain Foundation which found that the decision by David Cameron to tear up plans to make all new build homes zero carbon added £2.6 billion to energy bills between 2015 and 2022.
The research suggests that the cuts to what Cameron termed “green crap” cost some families as much as £1,000 in a single year. They add that if the rules had not been scrapped, a family in a house built in 2015 would have saved, on average, £2759.52 in the same period.
The paper says that the Code for Sustainable Homes was first launched in 2006 as a voluntary national standard for the construction of new homes with the intention that by 2016 all new homes would be ‘zero carbon’ - generating as much energy as possible on-site through renewable sources such as wind or solar power.
Of course Cameron couldn't scrap this code before 2015 because the Liberal Democrats in coalition would have stopped him. But as soon as he had a majority on his own he acted to remove most of the environmental friendly policies of the past decade.
It seems that Sunak is cut of the same cloth.
