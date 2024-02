Another day, another list of new peers, as if the bloated carcass that is the House of Lords could get any bigger. Well apparently it can. And, surprise, surprise, it is the usual suspects being sent to the world's most powerful retirement home for past-it politicians, chums of the great and the good and of course party political donors.The Guardian reports that a major donor to the Conservative party, who reportedly featured on Boris Johnson’s original resignation honours list, is among 13 new peers announced by the government on Friday evening, eight of them Conservatives.The paper says that Stuart Marks, a technology entrepreneur who has served as a senior treasurer for the Conservatives, has been given a life peerage, an official announcement said. They add that he has personally donated £119,500 to the party and another £56,500 through his company:These new nominations push the size of the Lords to only a few peers away from 800 – there were 784 peers still active before the latest crop. It is the biggest legislative chamber in the world apart from China’s National People’s Congress and slightly less democratic.Will a Labour government change all this, possibly by bringing in a second elected chamber to replace the Lords? Of course not.