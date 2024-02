The next time a Tory politician complains about small boats bringing immigrants over to the UK, it will be worthwhile directing them to thia article in the Mirror The paper says that a damning report by the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) has warned that Home Office 'chaos' is costing taxpayers millions of pounds with 55,000 asylum seekers in permanent limbo.They say that this damning report has found that tens of thousands of asylum seekers are unable to work and stuck in temporary accommodation. They add that the failure to bring in the costly Rwanda deportation project means they're barred from claiming asylum, but ministers have nowhere to send them:The The IPPR said in 2022/23 the asylum system cost £3.97billion, compared with £500million a decade earlier. It is little wonder that the asylum system is broken.