As if the VIP lane fiasco during covid was not bad enough, the Mirror reports on another version that apparently emerged last April, when it is alleged that a Tory minister on a trade mission to India said he would be happy to help the tech firm owned by the family of Rishi Sunak’s wife grow in the UK.The paper tells us that Trade minister Lord Johnson said he was “keen to see a bigger Infosys presence in the UK and would be happy to do what he could to facilitate that”. Infosys is now vying for UK contracts worth £750m:I understand that there is a need for commercial confidentiality when Ministers are engaged in trade talks, but when it involves the Prime Minister's family surely there has to be a level of transparency in these matters. It is almost as if Ministers are going out of their way to destroy trust in politics.