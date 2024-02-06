Tuesday, February 06, 2024
All bets are off
There can be nothing more insavoury than a British Prime Minister placing a £1,000 bet on the fate of people fleeing war, torture and famine, but the fact that Rishi Sunak took up the wager with Piers Morgan demonstrates better than anything I can say how truly heartless his immmigration policy is.
The Guardian reports that the £1,000 bet on whether deportation flights to Rwanda will take off before the general election has been critised as a Prime Minister who is “out of touch” with working people.
One Labour MP said that “Not a lot of people facing rising mortgages, bills and food prices are casually dropping £1,000 bets", while the SNP have reported Sunak to the independent adviser on ministers’ interests.
But the real scandal is the way that Sunak and his party believe that they can move families around as if they were pawns, irrespective of the consequences for those fleeing for their lives, and in doing so disregard international laws and even the UK courts, who have ruled that Rwanda is unsafe. A judgement, by the way, reinforced by the Home Office, itself, in accepting asylum seekers from that country.
The bet is the final straw, treating asylum as some sort of game. The reality for millions of people is very different indeed.
