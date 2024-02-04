Sunday, February 04, 2024
A serious misstep
It surprises me sometimes how often I agree with Dafydd Wigley, and today is no exception.The former Plaid Cymru leader tells the BBC that plans to bring in a so-called closed list PR system for the Welsh Senedd from 2026 poses "a very great danger".
The plans, which were agreed in principle by MSs this week, will see the number of Members of the Senedd increase for the first time, from 60 to 96, while the way MSs are elected will change, with them being chosen from 16 so-called super-constituencies based on the new Westminster seats, with six members each.
The format to be used is known as the closed list, where voters will have to choose a party, not an individual, and candidates will be elected depending on their party's popularity and their place on the list. It is a form of proportional representation, but not the only one, and certainly not the most desirable form:
Fifty years to the month since he was first elected to the Commons, Lord Wigley has said the new system would destroy the relationship between voters and the people they elect.
"In my period as MP for Caernarfon for a quarter of a century, I regarded the link between myself and my electors as absolutely essential," he said.
"If you put all the power in the hands of a party machine, then it's the people who are going to serve the party best that will get the preference, as opposed to people who will be serving their constituents best, and that is a very important distinction, and it's a very great danger if we go down that road."
Not only is 96 members too large and difficult to justify on cost, workload and efficacy, but the proposed system will hand control of the Senedd to party bosses, it sets the bar very high for smaller parties to get seats, undermining its proportionality, and reduces choice for voters.
My other concern, already reflected in comments in the media, is that people will believe that this is the ONLY form of proportional representation, and will turn against PR for that reason. That would be a major setback for reformers.
The plans, which were agreed in principle by MSs this week, will see the number of Members of the Senedd increase for the first time, from 60 to 96, while the way MSs are elected will change, with them being chosen from 16 so-called super-constituencies based on the new Westminster seats, with six members each.
The format to be used is known as the closed list, where voters will have to choose a party, not an individual, and candidates will be elected depending on their party's popularity and their place on the list. It is a form of proportional representation, but not the only one, and certainly not the most desirable form:
Fifty years to the month since he was first elected to the Commons, Lord Wigley has said the new system would destroy the relationship between voters and the people they elect.
"In my period as MP for Caernarfon for a quarter of a century, I regarded the link between myself and my electors as absolutely essential," he said.
"If you put all the power in the hands of a party machine, then it's the people who are going to serve the party best that will get the preference, as opposed to people who will be serving their constituents best, and that is a very important distinction, and it's a very great danger if we go down that road."
Not only is 96 members too large and difficult to justify on cost, workload and efficacy, but the proposed system will hand control of the Senedd to party bosses, it sets the bar very high for smaller parties to get seats, undermining its proportionality, and reduces choice for voters.
My other concern, already reflected in comments in the media, is that people will believe that this is the ONLY form of proportional representation, and will turn against PR for that reason. That would be a major setback for reformers.
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home