Given this policy has not appeared in any manifesto. nor been tested in a General Election it is difficult to justify this claim. As somebody else said this week, the Rwanda Bill is barely even the settled will of the parliamentary Tory party.

The Guardian reports that Rishi Sunak is facing a possible defeat in the House of Lords this week over his controversial Rwanda deportation plan as peers prepare multiple bids to thwart its progress through parliament.The paper says that the first test will come on Monday when peers debate a motion laid by former Labour attorney general Peter Goldsmith, which seeks to delay the ratification of the new Rwanda treaty until the government can show the country is safe.However, a more severe test awaits the Prime Minister when his new bill, which is now heading into the House of Lords after a torrid passage last week through the Commons, and which seeks to make clear in law that Rwanda is safe, is finally scrutinised by peers:Sunak has sought to head off this challenge by urging peers not to “frustrate” what he called “the will of the people”.