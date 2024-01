It was only a matter of time. The Mirror reports that government ministers are already getting AI to read documents for them and decide which are the most important.The paper says that Tory minister Alex Burghart admitted he uses an experimental “AI Red Box”, developed by the Cabinet Office, to sift through the stack of papers he’s given to read every day, and he claimed another minister is also using the experimental system, as is top civil servant Alex Chisolm.:There are some of course, who would argue that given the lack of compassion shown by this government, the computers have been running it for some time.